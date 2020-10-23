Help out wildfire victims by letting them use your RV

The smoke plume from the East Troublesome Fire was highly visible in Eagle County this week.

Special to the Daily

In the aftermath of Eagle County’s experience with the Grizzly Creek Fire, it hits home to watch the chaos resulting from the massive East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, and Calwood fires burning up acres across Colorado.

It also leaves people with a basic question: How can we help? The folks at EmergencyRV have a suggestion and it may be parked in the driveway outside.

EmergencyRV has mobilized to the Estes Park area to assist people who have been evacuated because of wildfire danger. Eagle County Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator Eric Lovgren is working as a liaison for the group.

EmergencyRV.org is a 100% volunteer-based nonprofit organization that helps wildfire/natural disaster victims by soliciting the use of recreational vehicles as temporary housing.

The organization asks donors for the use of recreational vehicles that are in good working order to provide shelter for disaster survivors in need.

Prospective donors are asked to complete an intake form with a promise that an organization volunteer will follow up to complete the process. RV donations are typically fully tax-deductible via EmergencyRV’s nonprofit organization.

“The IRS requires that RVs with a value over $5k require a formal appraisal and we can help arrange for a formal appraisal if needed. Please consult with your personal tax professional for tax advice related to your donation,” states EmergencyRV.org. “Thank you for considering this life-changing act of kindness.”

To learn more visit EmergencyRV.org.