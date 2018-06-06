Hemp products now regulated like food ingredients in Colorado

Colorado law now stipulates that hemp products will be regulated like food ingredients.

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday signed House Bill 1295, which formalizes an 11-month-old state policy that applies existing food manufacturing guidelines to products such as hemp oil-infused coffees and hemp-derived extracts rich in the non-psychoactive compound cannabidiol.

Beyond codifying existing policy, the “Hemp Products Deemed Not Adulterated or Misbranded” bill was viewed as a novel move to protect the state’s emerging industrial hemp industry as the plant’s legality is debated federally.

