Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail

Luxury leather goods retailer Henry Beguelin has opened a location in Vail.

Henry Beguelin/courtesy photo

Business name: Henry Beguelin.

Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail.

Date opened: Dec. 1.

Contact information: Call 970-274-3025.

What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com.

What’s new or exciting at your place? Our products are exclusively handmade in the small Italian town of Vigevano by father-to-son generations of master artisans. It really shows in the details and superb leather quality, lasting for generations. Another important thing is our understated little men (Omino in Italian) hand-stitched on every single product. That shows real humanity, not a machine, behind every single item.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Henry Beguelin has been around for almost 50 years and is considered an understated luxury “cult” brand alternative to big-name brands.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: We have always been in retail, first in partnership with Manrico Cashmere for 25 years, and now with the Omino brand.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? After an almost 10-year hiatus where Henry Beguelin first opened its doors in Aspen, our super loyal tribe could not believe we were open again. They started literally jumping for joy!