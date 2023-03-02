Here are the biggest Eagle County special districts holding May 2 elections

The Eagle River Fire Protection District is holding a May 2 election asking voters for a property tax hike for capital equipment needs.

November isn’t the only election season. May brings elections for special districts, and those votes will be held on May 2.

November elections tend to be consolidated on one ballot, with votes counted by the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Special district elections are more specialized. Some districts run their own elections, while other districts use private firms to run elections and count votes.

There are more than 70 special districts in Eagle County alone. Some are large, in both population and geography. Others can represent just one subdivision, and have only a few voters. But there are relatively few districts holding elections this spring.

Here’s a look at some of the larger districts and what they’re doing:

Fire districts

This Eagle River Fire Protection District district, which runs from the top of Tennessee Pass to Wolcott — but excludes Vail — has two director seats available. But the only people running are incumbents Clint Janssen and John Halloran, so there’s no need for an election for board members.

The district will, however, ask voters in a mail ballot for a property tax increase.

Board member Darell Wegert said the five-member group Thursday approved a resolution sending the question to the ballot. Wegert said the request is for a 2-mill increase. If approved, Wegert said the money would go to needed equipment purchases, including upgrades or additions to the district’s wildland firefighting arsenal. Wegert added that it’s also time for the district to replace its ladder truck, used for taller buildings. When the current truck was purchased a decade or more ago, it cost about $800,000. But, Wegert added, the current price of those trucks is about $1.2 million.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District is the only of the valley’s fire districts holding an election this year.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Gypsum Fire Protection District have both canceled their election due to lack of candidates for board positions.

Recreation districts

The Mountain Recreation District services residents from portions of Edwards west to Dotsero. Scott Robinson, Mountain Recreation’s designated election official, wrote in an email that with no financial questions for voters, the district will hold a polling place election. Eligible voters can cast ballots at the Edwards Field House, the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, and the Gypsum Recreation Center.

Seven people are running for three open seats on the district’s board. In the order their names will appear on the ballot, the candidates are:

Tom Edwards

Brian Brandl

Robert Ladd

Joanna Kerwin

Jason Cole

Thomas Pohl

Shawna Topor

For more information, email SRobinson@MountainRec.org .

The Vail Recreation District has canceled its election. Current board members will fill the available seats.

EagleVail

The EagleVail community is also holding a polling place election on May 2 at the EagleVail Pavilion. Two candidates will be elected to serve four-year terms.

The candidates are:

Terry Copeland

Joanna Hopkins

Fred Rumford

Dennis Saffell

William Wilder

Eagle Valley Paramedic Services

Eagle Valley Paramedic Services, the valley’s ambulance district, is holding a polling-place election, with voting taking place at the Edwards Fieldhouse and the Gypsum Recreation Center. District officials are still considering adding a polling place in Avon.

The May 2 election is for two members of the district board of directors. Those running are: