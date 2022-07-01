Here’s how to enjoy Vail America Days festivities on the Fourth of July

The Vail America Days parade returns for the first time since 2019.

Chris Dillmann | Daily archive photo

Vail America Days organizers are ready to welcome guests and area residents for the Fourth of July holiday, which includes the return of Vail’s popular parade, a patriotic concert, family activities and Vail’s first choreographed drone show that will light up the sky Monday night.



Here are some tips for a safe and enjoyable experience:

Public parking and event access

Arrive early July 4 to enjoy free day parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and typically reach capacity prior to the 10 a.m. start of the parade.

Once the two structures fill, message boards will direct motorists to free parking available on the north side of the South Frontage Road until 11 p.m. for overflow parking. Close-in parking at Ford Park will be managed and available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade-goers are also encouraged to park for free in the Red Sandstone garage located at 559 North Frontage Road, with easy access to Lionshead Village via the pedestrian overpass. Call 970-479-2445 for parking questions.

Vail and ECO Transit will offer increased bus service throughout the holiday. This includes free express buses which will provide 6- to 8-minute Frontage Road service between Ford Park, Vail Village, and Lionshead from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition, Vail’s in-town shuttle extends to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus information or 970-328-3520 for ECO schedule details. Visit http://www.vaileventparking.com for parking info.

Vail America Days parade is back

The region’s largest parade returns in its traditional format for the first time since 2019 when it begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. The theme for the parade is “Red, White and Blues.” For a good view of the parade, arrive by 9:30 a.m. and pick a location along the parade route. To help reduce congestion, spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes or take the bus to the parade. Also, consider leaving your dog at home.

Be sure to bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated during the parade. Water refill stations are located in the Vail Village and Lionshead welcome centers, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch the parade live on High Five Access Media Channel 5 or via webstream at http://www.highfivemedia.org .

Bus service

Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak, and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times. No in-town shuttles will run during the parade, 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service should resume at approximately 1 p.m., or as soon as the crowd has dispersed.

Outside of Vail, catch the ECO bus at Freedom Park in Edwards at 9:13 a.m., Avon Station at 9:21 a.m., or the U.S. Forest Service parking lot at Dowd Junction at 9:11 and 9:41 a.m. Fares are $4 for adults; $1 for children and seniors with proof of age. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus schedule information. For more information on ECO routes, go online at http://www.EagleCounty.us , or call 970-328-3520.

Family entertainment

Noon to 2 p.m. — Free street concert by Sam Bee Blues Band on Solaris/Meadow Drive stage

Noon to 2 p.m. — Free street concert by the Evolution Band on Lionshead Welcome Center stage

Noon to 2 p.m. — Free concert by Tiny Barge and the Big Chill on the Lionshead Sunbird Plaza stage

Patriotic concert

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert is at 2 p.m. July 4, at the Ford Amphitheater featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The concert is a benefit for the Vail Veterans Program. There’s a maximum of four tickets per person.

For online tickets, go to Bravo! Vail Music Festival

On the day of the show, free, unticketed, lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Evening Drone Show

New for 2022, the town of Vail is hosting a choreographed drone show in the sky above Vail Mountain, replacing the fireworks show. This allows for a safer and more environmentally sustainable way to light up the sky. The 10 p.m. show will be visible across town. Check out the viewing corridors map at VailAmericaDays.com .

Fireworks/open fires

The use of all personal fireworks is prohibited in Vail. Personal fireworks can generally be defined as anything that explodes, makes a loud noise, or flies in the air. Bonfires and open campfires are prohibited in the town of Vail. Outdoor recreational fires are only allowed in approved commercial portable fire appliances that are equipped with spark screens. Please be vigilant and call 911 if you see smoke or something out of the ordinary. For more information, go to Vailgov.com .

Dismount zones

To improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles, a new dismount zone has been enacted in Vail Village along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd. Watch for the “Walk Your Wheels” signs designating the dismount zone.

Dogs

Vail has a leash law for dogs in the Vail Village and Lionshead areas. Your cooperation in keeping your animal in control and on a leash is greatly appreciated. Please also use the town-provided doggy waste bags.

Lost and found

If you’ve lost an item on the bus, in the parking structures, on the streets or on the mountain, go to Vailgov.com/lostandfound or call 970-479-2208 to see if your item has been recovered. Items recovered from town are kept at the Vail Police Department in the Vail Municipal Building at 75 South Frontage Road. Questions about items recovered from Vail Mountain should be directed to the online form, Vail.com/explore-the-resort/about-the-resort/guest-services.aspx .

Emergency assistance

Dial 911 for emergencies. For emergency notifications, subscribe to Eagle County Alerts at ECAlert.org .

Fourth of July activities/events

For more information, go to VailAmericaDays.com or call 970-477-3522.