Here’s where you can and can’t shoot guns right now in Eagle County (posted Thursday, July 26)

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek — the county's lead fire official — said he's still getting calls about where people can and can't shoot guns in the county. Here's a quick rundown.

• The shooting range at Minturn is closed by order of the U.S. Forest Service.

• There's an unofficial range near Wolcott. That's where shooters were believed to have sparked June's Bocco Fire, which torched more than 400 acres. Suspects in that blaze are still being sought. The Bureau of Land Management has closed its lands in the area to all public use.

• The Gypsum Town Council has closed the Gypsum Shooting Sports Park until the summer's fire danger eases.

• There's a law enforcement-only range near Wolcott, and van Beek has closed that.

• Shooting on private land is allowed, although van Beek said shooting anywhere isn't a great idea, given tinder-dry conditions throughout the mountains.

• Shooting on public land is allowed outside the above-mentioned designated ranges, although exploding targets and tracer rounds are banned. While public-land shooting in those areas is allowed, van Beek said it's not a good idea.

"If someone asks about it, I tell them it's allowed, but we discourage it," van Beek said.