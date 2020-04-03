‘Heroes work here’: Sign pops up at Vail hospital honoring frontline employees

A sign that reads "Heroes work here" awaits employees of Vail Health on their way into work on Friday.

Vail Health | Special to the Daily

On Friday, employees of Vail Health heading into work were welcomed with a new sign outside the hospital.

According to Vail Health’s Sally Welsh, Sign Gypsies are to thank for the sign.

Sign Gypsies works with people in communities to create custom yard greetings. The company both sets up and takes down installations. With more than 350 locations across the U.S., visit http://www.signgypsies.com for more information.