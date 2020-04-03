‘Heroes work here’: Sign pops up at Vail hospital honoring frontline employees
On Friday, employees of Vail Health heading into work were welcomed with a new sign outside the hospital.
According to Vail Health’s Sally Welsh, Sign Gypsies are to thank for the sign.
Sign Gypsies works with people in communities to create custom yard greetings. The company both sets up and takes down installations. With more than 350 locations across the U.S., visit http://www.signgypsies.com for more information.
