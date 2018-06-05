Hickenlooper vetoes first-in-the-nation bill that would have allowed marijuana “tasting rooms” in Colorado

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed licensed marijuana "tasting rooms" in Colorado — legislation that was the first of its kind in the nation — citing health and safety concerns.

House Bill 1258 would have let adults at current recreational marijuana retailers consume small amounts of pot through edibles or by vaping.

"We are concerned that marijuana use at consumption establishments could result in additional impaired or intoxicated drivers on our roadways," Hickenlooper, a term-limited Democrat, wrote in a letter announcing the veto. "… This bill also poses public health risks. Allowing vaporization of marijuana in confined spaces poses a significant health risk for employees and patrons of consumption establishments."

Colorado law prohibits marijuana consumption in public spaces; however, the state is home to several unlicensed cannabis clubs. Also, the city of Denver has started issuing licenses after a voter-approved initiative for marijuana social-use establishments.

Read the complete story from The Denver Post.