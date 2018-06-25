High Altitude Society: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens brunch debuts summer fashions (photos)

Members of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens braved a nippy morning on June 22 to enjoy brunch and a fashion show presented by five local shops. Although the morning started with glancing rain showers, ladies and a few gents from across the valley joined together at the Education Center located next to the gardens by Ford Park. Eric Berg, of Vail Valley Catering Concepts, provided the food.

This year, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens deservedly received the Nonprofit of the Year award sponsored by the Vail Valley Partnership.

Due Luca Bruno, along with Pepi Sports, Gorsuch, Nina McLemore and Skipper and Scout decked out models Amanda Precourt, Debbie Heuga-Horvath, Heidi Elzinga, Susan Frampton, Doe Browning, Carolyn Pope (yes, me), Beth Slifer, Elaine Kelton, former U.S. Ski Team member Brenda Buglione, Argie Ligeros, Elaine Schwartzreich, Stacy Sapp and children Jackson Rose and Lily Blakenship and Piper Wessel. Alison McAdam emceed the show.

Join the Gardens

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is one of the flagship locations in Vail, and a must-see for not only visitors, but locals as well. The Alpine Gardens transform season to season and aren't just for strolling during the summertime. The staff focuses on education through exhibits and programs and strives to expand their program on conservation of alpine and sub-alpine plants.

Activities are plentiful, from docent led tours, volunteering as a gardener to weddings and events and even yoga, this floral gem is also a beautiful place to relax and ponder the meaning of life (or perhaps where you should have lunch).

Recommended Stories For You

How can you help support the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens? Become a member or volunteer. You can join as a member by donating online at http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.com/support. A donation of $250 will get you an invitation to this event next year! Volunteering opportunities including manning the desk at the Education Center, becoming a docent, a gardener or even helping out in their office.