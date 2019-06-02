High Five Access Media hosts youth camp July 29 — Aug. 2

High Five Access Media announces its annual youth media making camp July 29 to Aug. 2.

This intensive, weeklong camp empowers youth to create media that gives voice to their viewpoints on issues affecting the community. The culmination of the camp includes a final video project on an issue decided upon, and produced by, students.

The camp is an opportunity for Eagle County youth to get started in video production, journalism or to take their skills to the next level.

Students ages 14 to 18 will learn important skills related to media making, including technical video production, investigative reporting, script writing and storyboarding, as well as professionalism, collaboration, marketing, and critical thinking and analysis.

A screening of projects for family, friends and the public will be held following the camp.

No experience is required, just a passion for telling stories about your community. Cost is $150 and scholarships are available for eligible applicants. The camp takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the High Five Access Media Center in Avon. Transportation is not provided. Space is limited, apply now at http://www.highfivemedia.org/high-five-youth.