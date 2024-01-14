High Five Access Media offering educational and volunteer opportunities in the Vail community

Riwa Sherpa is a community producer with High Five Access Media who enjoys volunteering his expertise with 'Game of the Week' productions.

Courtesy photo

Riwa Sherpa moved from Los Angeles, California, to Eagle County without a clear idea on how to get involved with the local film community. He wanted to make good use of his degree in filmmaking, but wasn’t sure how he could make connections and continue learning and sharing his craft.

He took High Five Access Media’s video production workshops, and has been a valuable contributor to the valley’s public media ever since. He volunteered for High Five’s recent “Game of the Week” production of Battle Mountain High School varsity basketball, using his talents to better the community.

“High Five Media came to the rescue with free workshops, offering both a refresher and opportunities for new connections,” he said. “Volunteering not only allowed me to contribute but also provided first-hand insights into operating cameras during events, giving me a valuable preview of what to expect in the dynamic world of sports coverage.”

High Five Access Media is the Vail Valley’s nonprofit community access media center. In addition to providing government, nonprofit and educational coverage of local happenings, High Five offers free video production workshops for anyone who lives or works in Eagle County.

No prior experience is required for new members. Annual membership and the prerequisite new member virtual orientation grants access to High Five’s lineup of workshops and volunteer opportunities.

High Five believes that everyone has the right to free speech and self expression. Staff teaches students all the skills they need to tell their story or volunteer. Outside of class time, High Five provides personalized mentorship and free equipment reservations.

Newcomers should start by becoming a member and attending a virtual member orientation session. Registration and membership are required. Membership is limited to Eagle County residents or employees; free for residents of Vail and Avon, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of four and $50 for local nonprofits.

To sign up for membership, orientation and workshops, visit HighFiveMedia.org .

Available orientations and workshops

Virtual Orientation – Free

Wednesday, Jan. 17; 2-3 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7; 2-3 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

During orientation, members will learn more about community access television and what’s possible with membership. Orientation is required to attend workshops.

Mobile Video Workshop – Free

Wednesday, Jan. 24; 6-8 p.m.

Learn how to use your smart device and maximize its capabilities to express your artistry through video. Discover the basics of composing and exposing an image, as well as editing on the same device. This workshop is a great introduction to video production and High Five Access Media, and a springboard to other opportunities to hone your video production and media-making skills.

Please bring your Android or Apple device to the workshop.

Camera Basics – Free

Wednesday, Feb. 21; 6-8:30 p.m.

This workshop gives you the skills to get out there and start creating video. Learn how to compose and expose an image, get familiar with basic operations of our Canon cameras, select the right microphone to capture clear audio and mount cameras on a tripod to get a stable image. You’ll also get hands-on practice shooting footage that you’ll use to piece together a tutorial or short video in Editing Basics.

Editing Basics – Free

Wednesday, March 6; 6-8:30 p.m.

Want to learn the basics of computer video editing? This workshop will show you how to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up your project with b-roll, lay down an audio track, create simple graphics, and export a final video for the web, social media or broadcast.

Advanced Camera Workshop – $40

Wednesday, March 20; 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Take your camera skills to the next level. Learn advanced techniques to create amazing images using our DSLR video camera and accessories.

Volunteer opportunities

Thursday, Jan. 18 – VCHS vs. South Park Girls Basketball

5:30-9 p.m. at Vail Christian High School

Volunteer positions: Two camera operators, one social media manager

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – BMHS vs. Glenwood Girls & Boys Basketball

5-9 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School

Volunteer positions: Two camera operators, one social media manager

Friday, Feb. 13 – VCHS vs. Debeque Girls Basketball

5-9 p.m. at Vail Christian High School

Volunteer positions: Two camera operators, one social media manager