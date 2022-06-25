High Five Access Media offers video production workshops

High Five Access Media offers workshops to learn video production skills so community members may make video for local cable television, the Internet and social media.

Courtesy image

High Five Access Media is excited to announce its summer workshop schedule, with new offerings, including a smart device workshop using phones, plus an advanced camera class using DSLRs.

Once participants have completed a workshop with High Five, they gain access to professional video equipment that is available to check out for free to create videos and share unique points of view with the community on local cable TV, the internet, and social media.

The following is the summer workshop schedule. Register at HighFiveMedia.org/media-education. Orientation and membership are required for all workshops. Membership is free to Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of four, and $50 for local nonprofits.

Orientation (FREE) – July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

– July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Smart Device Workshop Pt. 1 and 2 (FREE) – July 14 and 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

– July 14 and 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Basic Camera Workshop (FREE) – Aug. 10, 5:30-8 p.m.

Aug. 10, 5:30-8 p.m. Basic Editing with Final Cut Pro X (FREE) – Aug. 16, 5:30-8 p.m.

– Aug. 16, 5:30-8 p.m. Advanced Camera with DSLRs ($40) – Sept. 14, 5:30-8 p.m.

Orientation: Virtual orientation is the first step to becoming a volunteer community producer and is required before taking your first class. You’ll learn about opportunities to contribute to your community access TV station, get involved, discover the story of community access TV, learn the rules, and become a member.

Smart Device Workshop: A great introduction to video production. Learn how to use your smart device and maximize its capabilities to express your artistry through video. We’ll show you the basics of composing and exposing an image, as well as editing on the same device.

Camera Basics: Learn to compose and expose stable images, get familiar with our cameras, and select the right microphone to capture clear audio. Get hands-on experience shooting footage you edit in the follow-on class.

Editing Basics: Learn to piece together video clips with effective cuts, spice up projects with b-roll, lay down an audio track, create simple graphics, and make a final video for the web, social media and broadcast.

Advanced Camera: Camera Basics required. Take your camera skills to the next level. Learn advanced techniques to create amazing images using our DSLR video camera and accessories.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. HFAM provides coverage of local government meetings and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit HighFiveMedia.org.