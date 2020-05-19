High Five Access Media to stream virtual graduation ceremonies of Eagle County high schools
To celebrate the Class of 2020, Eagle County Schools will hold a series of virtual graduation ceremonies for local high schools that include performances, speeches, recognition and certification of graduates, and congratulatory messages.
The videos were created by students and faculty of the school district and organized by Eagle Valley High School teacher Hannah Shapiro. The proceedings will show on High Five Access Media on the following days and times:
- Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Red Canyon High School: Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
- Battle Mountain High School: Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
- Eagle Valley High School: Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
High Five Access Media is available in the upper valley on Comcast Channel 5, on the internet at highfivemedia.org/live-five, and on Apple TV and Roku. The videos also will be available on-demand following the above showtimes. For more information on how to watch and additional show times, visit highfivemedia.org.
Normally scheduled programming on High Five will be interrupted during these times to accommodate the graduation ceremonies.
