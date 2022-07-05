High Rockies Harm Reduction in Eagle County receives $2,500 grant

El Pomar Trustees approved $37,500 allocated to four nonprofit organizations in the High Country region at the Foundation’s May Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grant-making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:

Colorado Nonprofit Development Center (Denver) — $2,500 for High Rockies Harm Reduction in Eagle County; regional merit

Summit Community Care Clinic, Inc. (Frisco) — $25,000 for Mountain Cares Pharmacy renovation; competitive

The Farm Collaborative (Aspen) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

The Summit Foundation (Breckenridge) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general-purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding. Additionally, over the past 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

The High Country Regional Council recommends grants in Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit Counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.

To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant-making vehicles, to go ElPomar.org/grant-making/ .