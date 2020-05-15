High-speed chase through Eagle County ends with foot pursuit, arrest in Park County

A teenager driving a car stolen in Los Angeles led law enforcement on an overnight 140-mph chase across several Colorado counties before being caught and arrested Friday morning after he crashed the car and tried to flee on foot.

The chase started around 7:25 p.m. near Gypsum when Colorado State Patrol troopers tried to stop a Volkswagen Jetta headed east on Interstate 70 at around 120 mph. The vehicle fled, and the trooper stopped pursuit about six miles down the road, according to a release from Colorado State Patrol.

Eight minutes after that original call, the Jetta had traveled 27 miles east to the Avon area. By that time it was rolling at around 140 mph and weaving, according to the state patrol

Troopers tried tire deflation devices, but the Jetta driver managed to avoid them and continued east on I-70.

About four minutes later, at around 7:42 p.m., Vail Police tried to stop the Jetta, which was still rolling east on I-70 at 120 mph.

Seven minutes later, at 7:49 p.m., the Jetta was spotted at a rest stop near Vail and law enforcement tried to keep it there. Both the driver and a female passenger climbed out of the car. The female surrendered but the driver got back in the vehicle, drove off the road and onto Vail bike path where he struck a Colorado State Patrol vehicle.

The Jetta driver headed over Vail Pass and into Summit County. He exited I-70 to Highway 91, then onto Highway 24 into Lake County.

Law enforcement officers decided to abandon the chase, but that seemed to make little difference to the Jetta driver.

At 8 p.m., a driver on a county road on Trout Creek Road that runs through Chaffee and Park counties called 911 to report that a vehicle with its lights off passed him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed.

An hour later on Highway 24 in Park County, Park County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the Jetta going 138 mph and took up the chase.

Eight minutes later they found the Jetta at Wilkerson Pass in Park County, disabled from a single-vehicle crash. It appeared the driver fled on foot, the State Patrol said.

Several law enforcement agencies searched through the night and caught the driver at 5 a.m. Friday. Both the driver and the female passenger are 17 years old. Multiple charges are pending for the driver, the State Patrol said.