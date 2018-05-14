Highway 131 closed Sunday, May 13, after fatal wreck south of State Bridge

BOND — A single-vehicle wreck that closed Colorado Highway 131 south of Bond on Sunday night, May 13, ended with one woman dead and another taken to Denver via helicopter, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol.

At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, a 2011 Dodge pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old female was traveling near mile marker 13, south of State Bridge in Eagle County, when the wreck occurred. The pickup truck, which was towing a 2003 camper at the time of the wreck, was traveling northbound on the highway.

The pickup entered a downhill curve and began to rotate across the lanes of traffic, according to state troopers. As the truck and camper rotated across the highway, the camper rolled onto its side. The pickup truck also rolled, multiple times, ejecting the two occupants of the vehicle, neither of whom were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Authorities arrived on scene shortly after and the driver of the pickup was taken to St. Anthony via CareFlight helicopter. The 43-year-old female passenger of the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was declared dead on the scene. According to state officials, neither drugs nor alcohol are considered contributing factors in the crash.

Highway 131 was closed for several hours after the crash occurred. The roadway was reopened at 5:02 a.m. Monday morning, May 14.