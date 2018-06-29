Highway 24 closed at Dowd Junction

Highway 24 closed at Dowd JunctionJune 29, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 29, 2018MINTURN — Highway 24 is closed from mile marker 143 at Dowd Junction to the intersection with Nelson Avenue in Minturn. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsStage 2 fire restrictions in place for Eagle County; fireworks shows canceledWoman found in dumpster makes first felony court appearance; Linnea Hayda’s claims are ‘fictitious,’ Vail police sayWildfire burning near the Sugarloaf CampgroundFire close to Ute Pass north of Silverthorne in Grand County