Highway 24 re-opened in both directions at MM 146 in Minturn
UPDATE (09:35 a.m.): The highway has re-opened, please drive safely.
Highway 24 is closed in both directions on the 900 block of Main Street near MM 146 in Minturn. Expect delays and please move over for responders.
Village at Avon project awakens
Work began last week in preparation for a new 240-unit apartment complex in Avon. t’s the first major construction on the Traer Creek property in 13 years, since the completion of the Traer Creek Plaza building.