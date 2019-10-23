Highway 24 closed in both directions
Highway 24 is closed in both directions at milemarker 155 near Homestake. expect delays and use caution in the area.
News
Eagle County to host state meeting on new mobile home park law
Eagle County will host a Colorado Division of Housing meeting on Friday for mobile-home owners renting space in mobile home parks, park managers and owners, local government officials and any other parties interested in how best to implement the state’s new Mobile Home Park Act.