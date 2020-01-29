Highway 6 blocked at mm 148 due to road incident | VailDaily.com

Highway 6 blocked at mm 148 due to road incident

News | January 29, 2020

Staff Report

UPDATE (04:20 p.m.): Highway 6 has reopened, please drive safely.

Highway 6 is blocked in both directions at milemarker 148 east of Eagle due to a road incident. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

