Highway 6 blocked at mm 148 due to road incident
UPDATE (04:20 p.m.): Highway 6 has reopened, please drive safely.
Highway 6 is blocked in both directions at milemarker 148 east of Eagle due to a road incident. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
News
Contested elections loom for Eagle, Gypsum and Minturn
Monday was the deadline for candidates in the three towns to turn in their nominating petitions and be listed on the ballot. Municipal elections in the three communities are planned for Tuesday, April 7.