Highway 6 reopened EB near Avon Road following gas leak
UPDATE (1:04 P.M.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.
—
Hwy 6 is blocked at MM 170 EB just east of Avon Rd due to a gas leak, according to Eagle County Alerts. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
