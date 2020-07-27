Highway 6 reopened EB near Avon Road following gas leak | VailDaily.com
Highway 6 reopened EB near Avon Road following gas leak

News

Staff Report
  

UPDATE (1:04 P.M.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.

Hwy 6 is blocked at MM 170 EB just east of Avon Rd due to a gas leak, according to Eagle County Alerts. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

