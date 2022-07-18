 Highway 6 closed east of Wolcott due to accident | VailDaily.com
Highway 6 closed east of Wolcott due to accident

U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Wolcott and Wilmore Lake due to a motor vehicle accident, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use I-70 as a detour at this time.

This story will be updated.

