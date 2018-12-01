Highway 6 closed eastbound near Wolcott

Highway 6 closed eastbound near WolcottDaily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comDecember 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily staff report newsroom@vaildaily.comDecember 1, 2018There is an accident on U.S. Highway 6 at mile marker 162 eastbound near Wolcott. Eastbound lanes are blocked.Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsCommunity mourns Bindu Sky Pomeroy, “The Mayor of East Vail”Huge crowd gathers in Vail to celebrate the life of Bindu PomeroyBindu Pomeroy celebration of life is today at Vail Nordic Center; park in village structureBirds of Prey schedule changes due to snowfall