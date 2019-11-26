Highway 6 reopened in both directions at MM 147

WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, the second early opening in 2 years On the Hill: Beaver Creek opens for the season with over 70 acres, 15 inches in the past three days.

WATCH: More runs open at Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte Can’t watch the video? Click here: https://youtu.be/fXNjuzpZBsQ VIDEO: John LaConte with the Vail Daily delivers a conditions report while snowboarding through the newly opened runs of Whistle Pig and Zot on Vail Mountain. LaConte is...

WATCH: Heavy snow on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte Take a run down Slifer Express with John and Polina LaConte on the first snowy day of Vail's 2019-20 season.

WATCH: Ski & tee (skiing and golfing in the same day) with lifetime Vail Valley local Kevin Denton With snow in the forecast, you might have to wait until spring for the next chance to ski and tee in Eagle County.