Highway 6 reopened in both directions at MM 147

News | November 26, 2019

Staff Report

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.): The highway has reopened, please drive safely.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions at milemarker 147 outside of Eagle due to a road incident. Expect delays and move over for responders.

