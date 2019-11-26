Highway 6 reopened in both directions at MM 147
UPDATE (12:20 p.m.): The highway has reopened, please drive safely.
Highway 6 is closed in both directions at milemarker 147 outside of Eagle due to a road incident. Expect delays and move over for responders.
News
