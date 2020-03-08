Highway 6 closed in both directions in Avon near mile marker 169

March 8, 2020
March 4, 2020
Tequila pairings at Maya expose tequila lovers and those just learning about the blue agave-based spirit to ways it can be served with food.
March 3, 2020
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/daZhFzsXCY4 Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes a run through Cheetah Gully on Vail Mountain after the resort reported 4 inches of fresh snow overnight. LaConte is riding a Weston Japow...
February 28, 2020
Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart shows Burton US Open spectators how to snowboard to the halfpipe viewing area for Saturday’s finals. The women’s competition is at 11am; men compete at 2pm.
February 28, 2020
Check out 3-year-old Winnie Swonger, of Vail, at the Burton Riglet Park during the Burton US Open. The Riglet Park is for kids ages 3 to 6 and will be open from 9 a.m. to...