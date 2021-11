UPDATE (8:55 a.m.): Westbound traffic through Eagle is being redirected at the Sylvan Lake roundabout. Residents in the eastern Gypsum area are still able to drive into Eagle eastbound through the roundabout. Stay tuned for updates.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions at milemarker 145 in Eagle in both directions for a motor vehicle accident. There is no estimated time of reopening.

