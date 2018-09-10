 Highway 6 reopens in both directions west of Sylvan Lake Road in Eagle | VailDaily.com

Highway 6 reopens in both directions west of Sylvan Lake Road in Eagle

VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

EAGLE — U.S. Highway 6 has reopened in both directions just west of Sylvan Lake Road near Eagle after a motor vehicle accident.

The road was closed both ways from 8 p.m. to about 9:15 p.m.