Highway 6 reopens in both directions west of Sylvan Lake Road in Eagle

Highway 6 reopens in both directions west of Sylvan Lake Road in EagleSeptember 10, 2018

September 10, 2018

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

EAGLE — U.S. Highway 6 has reopened in both directions just west of Sylvan Lake Road near Eagle after a motor vehicle accident.

The road was closed both ways from 8 p.m. to about 9:15 p.m.