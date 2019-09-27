Highway 6 now open WB in front of Edwards Riverwalk
UPDATE: (11:50 a.m.): The road is now open, please drive safely.
Highway 6 is closed WB in front of Edwards Riverwalk due to a road incident. Please use caution and expect delays in the area.
