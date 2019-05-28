 Highway 6 re-opened near Eagle River Village | VailDaily.com

Highway 6 re-opened near Eagle River Village

News | May 28, 2019

Staff Report
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): Highway 6 has re-opened, please drive safely.

Highway 6 is closed westbound at MM 165 near Eagle River Village due to a road incident. Expect delays and use I-70 WB as a detour.

