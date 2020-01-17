Highway 6 reopened west of Sylvan Lake Rd
UPDATE (07:45 p.m.) Highway 6 has reopened, please drive safely.
—-
A road incident has closed Highway 6 at milemarker 148 west of Sylvan Lake Rd. Both directions are closed. Expect delays and move over for responders.
