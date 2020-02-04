Highway 6 reopened in Eagle
UPDATE (02:04 p.m.) Highway 6 has reopened in Eagle, please drive safely.
Highway 6 will be closed at milemarker 148 near Eagle in both directions for vehicle recovery. The closure begins at 1:30 pm and there is no eta for reopening. Use alternative routes.
