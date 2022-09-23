Hike, Wine & Dine raises over $170,000 for local cancer center

439 people attended this year's Hike, Wine & Dine event.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy photo

The changing of the leaves last week readied the backdrop for one of the valley’s most beloved fundraising events, Vail Health’s Hike, Wine & Dine in support of the Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place.

Now on its 14th year, the fundraiser combines two of the valley’s greatest treasures — its fall foliage and its gourmet food — to create a community fundraising event that draws hundreds of people every year.

Last Sunday, 439 people attended the hike and Aprés Hike events, where a dozen restaurants from across the valley donated their time and resources to provide specialized gourmet plates to hikers and event-goers, spanning breakfast to aprés and sweet to savory.

This year, the event raised $170,155 toward Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house in Edwards that provides pay-what-you-can accommodations for patients who need day and night lodging during cancer treatment. The money will help to fund upgrades to the space and subsidize the cost of housing patients.

Hikers enjoy the beginning of fall foliage while hiking in Beaver Creek.

Dominique Taylor

Sue Franciose is the event chair of the Hike, Wine & Dine event, which she started in 2009. She said that thanks to the generosity of the restaurants and the outdoor setting, the overhead costs of the event are kept at less than 1%, meaning that almost every dollar raised goes directly toward the cause.

“When I started this event 14 years ago I wanted to make sure that was the case,” Franciose said. “I didn’t want a black tie, I didn’t want a silent auction. I wanted it to be affordable for families that normally wouldn’t be able to participate or donate.”

This year, the organization expanded its inclusivity by adding an Aprés Hike event that could be purchased separately from the hike. The lower price tag and location at the bottom of the mountain allowed for increased attendance, furthering Franciose’s goal to make the Hike, Wine & Dine event a true community gathering place.

Local restaurants donate most of the food and drink at Vail Health’s Hike, Wine & Dine, helping to keep costs low and ensure all money goes to the cause.

Dominique Taylor

“The new Après Hike event was a wonderful success,” Francoise said. “The crowd gathered after the hike to enjoy tasting stations of food and drink and live music by Turntable Review. Plans are already underway to further enhance the Après Party for next year.”

The restaurant partners who participated in the event, serving specialties along the trail and the base area, include: Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Park Hyatt, The Osprey, Dang Sweets, Colorado Mountain Events, Grouse Mountain Grill, Beaver Creek Chophouse, Jolie Cakes, Rimini Gelato, Blue Moose Pizza, Vail Brewing Company and Vines at Vail Winery.

For more information about Jack’s Place and the Shaw Cancer Center, visit ShawCancerCenter.org .