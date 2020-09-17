Hikes and bike rides for charity, ski movie premiers, live music, a local artisan’s market and more: Tricia’s Weekend picks 9/18/20

Hikes and races for charity

This weekend offers a few ways to get your heart pumping while also funding local charities. The 12th annual Hike, Wine and Dine will be a virtual event this Saturday and Sunday. Instead of a large group gathering on the trails of Beaver Creek, trekkers will be asked to share where they are and virtually participate to raise funds for Jack’s Place, the cancer caring house adjacent to the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards.

To take part, simply register at hikewinedine.com where you will get access to the special Strava, Facebook and Instagram groups where you can share your hike stats and photos. There will be some restaurant gift certificates given out for the hiker who posts the longest hike or the most elevation gain. Enter the prize raffle by posting a selfie on the Hike, Wine and Dine Facebook event page with a yellow Hike, Wine & Dine ribbon.

The money raised will help Jack’s Place, which provides affordable lodging for cancer patients who are undergoing treatment at Shaw Cancer Center. This year, in honor of Dr. Jack Eck’s retirement, a portion of the funds raised will go towards the initiative to keep Jack’s Place open on weekends over the winter season.

Down in Eagle, the Mountain Rats race returns with a weekend full of races for trail runners and mountain bikers. The half marathon, marathon and 55k races on Saturday are sold out, but spots are still available for the 5k run and 50k mountain bike race on Sunday. The 5k run will be on the paths around Eagle Ranch.

The 50k mountain bike race will showcase some of Eagle’s challenging mountain bike trails and will be a true test of the training you’ve been doing all summer long. Proceeds from the 50k bike race will benefit The Cycle Effect, a local non-profit with the mission to empower girls through mountain biking.

There are still a few spots left for the family-friendly Amazing Race, which is a 5-mile long team treasure hunt. There will be 10 stops along the paths of Eagle Ranch and you can only use human power (biking, walking, running) to find each clue before going to the next stop. Text a team photo to the Amazing Race Headquarters before solving the next clue and moving to the next stop. To register for any of these races, go to mountainrats.com.

Free live music

There is a vast array of live music this weekend. Some of these performances are outdoors, so keep in mind that the cooler days and nights mean you’ll need to dress appropriately for outdoor seating. It’s a perfect excuse to get out those cute leather boots, scarves and fleece jackets or buy something to keep you cozy at the local shops.

Friday:

Pop-Up show with Brother’s Keeper – Lionshead – 2 to 7 p.m.

Kevin Danzig’s eclectic mix – King’s Club Lounge, Sonnenalp – 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

Brother’s Keeper – Children’s Fountain in Vail – 2 to 7 p.m.

Zusamenn – Featuring the sounds of Spinphony – Beaver Creek Plaza – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Special Sunset LIVE! with Frisco Funk Collective and very special guests – Avon Performance Pavilion (west side) – 5 to 8 p.m.

Rewind 80s cover band – outdoors under the Riverwalk Theater marquee – 6 to 9 p.m.

Kevin Danzig’s eclectic mix – King’s Club Lounge, Sonnenalp – 7 to 10 p.m.

Local Designer Market

The valley is full of creative types and the Local Designer Market plans to showcase this talented bunch at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Edwards on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Come shop locally designed goods like clothing for the outdoors, athleisure or streetwear as well as jewelry and art. Vendors include Moxy Evolution, Algorhythm Designs, Theo Rhodius Art, Ski Girl, Jennie Fancher Designs, Skye Design, Mountain Girl Creations, Mountain Wave Malas, Artspace Workshop, Rocky Mountain Resin and Kali Mala Jewelry Design.

There will be live music on the Riverwalk Amphitheater stage with Corrsound & Company playing from 12 to 3 p.m. and The Evolution from 3 to 6 p.m.

“I created this event to show my support for all of our local designers, musicians and artists of all genres and creative entrepreneurs in the Vail Valley,” said event organizer Missy Erickson of Moxy Evolution. “I envision the Vail Valley becoming a Colorado certified creative district.”

Ski movie premiere

Vail’s opening day for the 2020-2021 snow sports season is about two months away and Matchstick Productions wants you to get psyched for winter with its latest film “Huck Yeah.”

“Huck Yeah” takes athletes to the high peaks of Alaska, British Columbia, Switzerland, Japan and iconic locations throughout the U.S. View the trailer here.

Catch this action-packed flick at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Friday night at 7 p.m. or at the Blue Starlite Drive-In in Minturn on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. The Riverwalk Theater will be doing food and drink specials (don’t forget about Smokin’ J’s BBQ and an expanded concessions area that includes alcoholic beverages) before and during the show.

“Hosting ski movies in the fall before ski season is what the Riverwalk is all about. It’s about providing the opportunity to get together and share the stoke for the upcoming winter season with friends and your community,” said Grant Smith, owner of the Riverwalk Theater.

The Blue Starlite Drive-In lets you watch “Huck Yeah” from the comfort of your own vehicle at its location just south of the town of Minturn. If you purchase concessions when you buy your tickets online, your concessions will be given to you as you drive into the venue. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8:15 p.m. show.

For ticket info and information on COVID-19 restrictions go to riverwalktheater.com or bluestarlitedrivein.com.

Oktoberfest at Antlers at Vail

Normally, the Vail Valley hosts several weekends of oompah fun with Oktoberfest celebrations spanning from Vail Village to Gypsum. This year, COVID-19 cramped the style of the usual festivals, but there is one Oktoberfest celebration that is happening this weekend.

The Antlers at Vail is throwing an Oktoberfest party for its hotel guests. This exclusive offering features lodging, vouchers to Oktoberfest, music by Vail resident and German native Helmut Fricker, Bavarian fare, hotel amenities like the hot tub, pool and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during the event.

This socially distanced Oktoberfest celebration will be limited to guests of the Antlers at Vail. The package starts from $295 plus tax per night for an Antlers studio suite and includes two Oktoberfest event vouchers, valued at $40 each. Locals, listen up, you could do a staycation this weekend right in Vail. A special discount is available to Eagle County residents with rates starting at only $199 plus tax per night. Just show your Eagle County ID at check-in. That rate also includes the two $40 vouchers and you can buy additional vouchers if necessary.

The Antlers at Vail Oktoberfest package requires a two-night minimum stay and is subject to availability. Keep in mind, the Antlers charges no resort fees. For more information, go to antlersvail.com.