Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Oct. 4-10

The Eagle River in Avon during blue hour

L. Kelly Jones | Special to the Daily

Leaves are falling fast and bears are out and about trying to consume as many calories as possible before settling in for the winter.

Here are the week’s best shots submitted by local photographers that didn’t make the front page of the Vail Daily but were certainly deserving.

If you’ve got a photo you’d like to pass along for consideration for the Vail Daily cover, or in this recurring feature, email me at npeterson@vaildaily.com with photos (attached in email as .jpeg, nothing smaller than 1 inch, preferably around 10) and some details about the shot (when and where you took it).

A black bear makes its way down a slope in Singletree.

Allan Finney | Special to the Daily

The Vail Golf Club trail is a cathedral of color for bikers and walkers.

Roger Egli | Special to the Daily

A golden eagle surveys the landscape on a fence post along the Colorado River Road east of Burns.

Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily