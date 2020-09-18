Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Sept. 13-19

Butch Mazzuca, who teaches photography and writes a twice-monthly column for the Vail Daily, captured this young fawn through his backdoor window in Edwards. "I don’t think Bambi even saw me, my guess is he was looking at his reflection and I was just trying to keep still so he wouldn’t see shadows and get spooked," Mazzuca writes.

Butch Mazzuca | Special to the Daily

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes …

Honestly, is there a more beautiful time to be in this valley than the turning of the seasons from summer to fall?

While it’s not officially autumn just yet, colors are starting to pop and the air is growing colder at night.

Here are the best shots submitted by local photographers that didn’t make the front page of the Vail Daily but were certainly deserving.

If you’ve got a photo you’d like to pass along for consideration for the Vail Daily cover, or in this recurring feature, email me at npeterson@vaildaily.com with photos (attached in email as .jpeg, nothing smaller than 1 inch, preferably around 10) and some details about the shot (when and where you took it).

Local photographer Emily Kent sent in a similar shot that ran on the cover of the Sept. 17 edition of the Vail Daily but we loved this one as well. This snap was taken on West Lake Creek Road in Edwards.

Emily Kent | Special to the Daily

Ally Green took a hike from Edwards to Beaver Creek and snapped this shot of the fall colors starting to pop.

Ally Green | Special to the Daily

The sun begins to tuck itself in on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Kit Cammermeyer | Special to the Daily