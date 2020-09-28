Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Sept. 20-26

Ally Green sent in three great shots of the spectacular fall colors in Lake Creek, but this was our favorite.

Fall is here, but you already knew that. You can’t turn anywhere in Eagle County right now and not catch a pop of glorious color.

Here are the week’s best shots submitted by local photographers that didn’t make the front page of the Vail Daily but were certainly deserving.

The fall colors are out in force at Lake Creek.

After a busy summer, Carole Schragen captures the solitude of Nottingham Lake as fall begins to creep in during a recent walk with her dog.

Anja Korosec, a local graphic designer, snapped this shot at the Vail Golf Club.

Sunrise on the Eagle River near Edwards.

A stunning High Country canvass at the top of Ptarmigan Ridge.

