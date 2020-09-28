Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Sept. 20-26
Fall is here, but you already knew that. You can’t turn anywhere in Eagle County right now and not catch a pop of glorious color.
Here are the week’s best shots submitted by local photographers that didn’t make the front page of the Vail Daily but were certainly deserving.
If you’ve got a photo you’d like to pass along for consideration for the Vail Daily cover, or in this recurring feature, email me at npeterson@vaildaily.com with photos (attached in email as .jpeg, nothing smaller than 1 inch, preferably around 10) and some details about the shot (when and where you took it).
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News