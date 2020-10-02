Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Intentional camera movement was used to capture this shot of aspens just a stone's throw from Raj Manickam's house. Writes Manickam: "The streaking lines produced or its 'painterly' feeling of an ICM image is abstract in nature and can be very artsy." Moving the camera a touch down or up, rolling the lens inward or outward, and sliding the camera left to right, are all part of ICM techniques.

To all my leaf peeps, a toast: You’ve filled my inbox these past three weeks with enough fall photos to fill a whole coffee table book.

Nothing golden lasts, but these images are enduring. Thanks for getting out and capturing the fall colors from so many different angles. Here are the week’s best shots submitted by local photographers that didn’t make the front page of the Vail Daily but were certainly deserving.

“The colors in my neighborhood of Lake Creek are spectacular,” writes Karen Lejeal. “The road is paved in Gold in Lake Creek. I always try to remember to look down. It’s hard in the Vail Valley when the views are so big.”

Chase Schimel captured this grove of aspens on his GoPro during an afternoon hike up Berrypicker Trail on Vail Mountain.

