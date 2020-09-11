Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Sept. 6-12

Snow starts to fall in Vail Village on Tuesday.

Hot, dry late summer weather … followed by a wet, cold snowstorm. Or, just another week in the Colorado High Country, where seasons change overnight.

Here are the best shots submitted by local photographers, as well as one from Vail Daily staff photographer Chris Dillmann, that didn’t make the front page but were certainly deserving — from snaps of the wild animals that call this valley home to gorgeous shots of the sky at different times of the day.

If you’ve got a photo you’d like to pass along for consideration for the Vail Daily cover, or in this recurring feature, email me at npeterson@vaildaily.com with photos (attached in email as .jpeg, nothing smaller than 1 inch, preferably around 10) and some details about the shot (when and where you took it).

Kit Cammermeyer captured this gorgeous sunset over Nottingham Lake on Sept. 6.

Carole Schragen found this visitor in her garden in Cordillera.

This photo ran on the #VailLie page, but it was so good, we had to run it again. Local photographer Cathleen McKinzie captured this image while stargazing up near Vail Pass last weekend. Writes McKinzie: “Make a wish upon a star!”

