Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County
The Vail Daily has always championed great photography — just look at our front page. Readers love to pick up the paper each day to see what made the cover, be it a scenic wildlife photo, a candid of valley life, or a great action shot, especially on a powder day. Also, dog photos always kill.
One of the silver linings of the coronavirus pandemic is that the Vail Daily has been getting more submissions than ever from the talented photographers who call this valley home. You might call it photo therapy.
With stress running high, and so many unknowns in the world right now, there’s comfort in the natural beauty of this place. The generosity of these photographers to capture and share these incredible snaps, asking nothing in return, is a gift that every single reader can all appreciate.
We’d be remiss without mentioning local wildlife photographer Rick Spitzer of Wildridge, who has been sending the Vail Daily photo submissions for years, and who constantly sends new shooters our way. Thanks, Rick, for that.
But what’s an editor to do when you’ve got too many good cover-worthy photo submissions? Well, not letting readers see them would be a shame, so I’m sharing some of the incredible photos that have recently come into my inbox so that readers can enjoy them. And who knows? Maybe this will become a regular thing.
