Holiday Festivities

The Minturn Winter Market returns for a second weekend this Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. snow or shine. The winter version of their popular summer market features vendors showcasing unique holiday merchandise and gifts. Many of the booths are manned by artisans from the valley or the region, offering some truly "made in Colorado" items you can't find in a shopping mall. In addition to the shopping, there will be carolers, s’mores, and a visit from Santa. For more information, visit http://www.minturnmarket.org/winter-market.

After the Minturn Market, travel down valley to view the tree lighting and enjoy more holiday cheer at the Home for the Holidays event in Gypsum. Visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer, enjoy cocoa and cookies at the Gypsum Library and listen to live music by the Eagle Valley High School Band.

Warm up with the Gypsum Chili Cookoff, offering samples of different kinds of chili made by the best chili chefs in Gypsum. Think you have the winning recipe? If so, your crock of chili could win you some cash. First place earns you $200 and a hand carved commemorative wooden spoon, second place gets you $100 and third place gets $50. For event info and chili cookoff rules, go to http://www.townofgypsum.com/events/home-holidays.

Kids Stuff

Santa will be busy this weekend. He'll not only be making stops at Minturn and Gypsum for their events, he'll also be present at Santa's Workshop on Friday, Dec. 7 from 3-6 p.m. at Imagination Station above the Lionshead Welcome Center (second floor). Stop by to visit with Santa, who is bilingual, have a visit and take a photo with Jolly Ol' St. Nick. Santa’s Workshop is free for children of all ages. Stay a while and make crafts including personalizing photo frames, making ornaments and decorating cookies. For more information, please visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Kids will also enjoy a trip to Neverland to see Peter Pan this weekend at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Students from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance and Vail Youth Ballet Company will whisk you away into the magical world of Peter Pan.

This action-packed, family-friendly production features all the characters you remember from J.M. Barrie's novel, including the beautiful Wendy and her brothers, the villainous Captain Hook, a posse of Lost Boys, a sea of mermaids, the meddling Tinker Bell and of course the beloved Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

Peter Pan is presented by Vail Friends Of Dance. Vail Friends of Dance is a non-profit organization striving to enrich the arts through dance. Each year, Friends of the Dance provides thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Showtimes are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8. There is also a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. For tickets go to http://www.vilarpac.org.

Hey, Ladies

There are a few events that are women specific this weekend: the Second Saturday Skadi Ski Demo Day and TEDx Vail TEDWomen event at the Riverwalk Theater.

This Saturday, Dec. 8, marks the first of four Second Saturday Skadi Ski Demo Days being offered at Vail this winter. Skadi is the Norse goddess of winter and the Vail Ski and Snowsports School, Vail Sports and Outdoor Divas want to help ladies embrace their Norse goddess of winter by helping them get on the right equipment.

Vail Sports and Outdoor Divas will bring approximately 10 different brands of women-specific skis to the base of Lionshead. These monthly demos provide participants the opportunity to learn from gear experts about the newest skis on the market, as well as a chance to try them on snow before making a purchase. These demo days make it super easy , just make a lap or two and come back and try another pair. Female instructors will be available to take a run with you and give you advice and information about the skis you are trying. The demo will start at 9 a.m. and all skis need to be returned by 3 p.m.

The Second Saturday Skadi Series Demo Days will continue into 2019 on January 12, February 9 and March 9. For more information, visit http://www.vail.com.

TEDx Vail is once again virtually bringing wonderful speakers to the valley for its TEDWomen2018 event on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Riverwalk Theater.

"TEDWomen2018 celebrates how dynamic and diverse people are showing up to face challenges head-on, while empowering each other to shape the future we all want to see. We’re Showing Up with TEDxVailWomen 2018," said Kat Haber, who has been bringing TEDx to Vail for the past decade.

There will be two sessions where attendees will hear from forward thinkers, adventure seekers, social re-weavers, and youthful change makers.

Haber is not only excited about the topics that will be covered, but also about the venue.

"This is the biggest screen and most intimate theater TEDxVail has ever used in the Valley," Haber said. She is also excited to offer this event for free. "Thanks to Grant Smith and crew from the Riverwalk Theater for donating the space and thanks to Arzu Basyildiz from Vail Symposium, our fiscal partners providing our financial structure.

Schedule:

Registration-10-10:30 a.m.

Session 1: Showing Up-10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mini Snack Break: 12:30-1 p.m.

Session 2: Breaking Out 1:00-2:45 p.m.

Info: http://www.tedxvail.com

Military Appreciation Weekend

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Epic Pass Vail Resorts is honoring the epic service of the company's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force (Vail Resorts operates resorts in those countries as well as the United States) with a specially priced Epic Pass for active and retired military (please note, all Epic Pass sales for the 2018-19 ended on Dec. 2, including the military pass).

This weekend is Military Appreciation Weekend at Vail on Friday, Dec. 7- Sunday, Dec. 9. Vail Resorts' pioneering spirit can be traced back to its founders, including Pete Seibert, who served in the U.S. Army's famed 10th Mountain Division during World War II, and Earl Eaton, who served as an army engineer during the war.

During the Military Appreciation Weekend, active and retired military receive 50 percent off Ski School group and kids lessons. There will also be a gathering to watch the Army-Navy football game at Tavern on Vail Square on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 12-6 p.m. the game is at 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Epic Military Pass holders can enjoy discounts on wings, flatbreads, beer. Epic Mountain Express is also offering 35 percent off rides to and from for all military pass holders. For more info visit http://www.vail.com.

Avon Recreation Center celebrates 23 years

In celebration of its 23rd anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free classes and retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards on Friday, Dec. 7. The Rec Center is open from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., and punch cards are $23 for a five-punch card, $39 for a 10-punch card and $81 for a 25-punch card.

The Recreation Center offers group fitness and wellness classes, an array of cardio equipment, free weights, five-lane swimming pool, water slides and yoga studio. The Anniversary Punch Card Sale is one day only. All punch cards are transferable, and they do not expire. Class schedules are available at http://www.avonrec.org.