Holiday travel tips for Eagle County Regional Airport

GYPSUM — The Eagle County Regional Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday season, with over 7,200 inbound passengers expected this this weekend.

Airport officials are offering the following reminders to all passengers to help ensure smooth travel:

Eagle County Regional Airport offers two hours free of parking — simply register your license plate at the parking kiosk inside the airport terminal entrance. Tickets will be issued to unregistered vehicles or those that stay longer than two hours.

Leaving a vehicle on a curb unattended prevents emergency response vehicles from having required access. Unattended vehicles on the curb may be towed.

Construction underway at the airport could result in longer lines at check-in and security. Plan to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to departure.

Check-in cutoff times have increased to improve on time performance. Baggage must be checked in at least 45 minutes prior to departure.

Construction activities may also add to baggage claim wait times.

Eagle County Regional Airport's winter schedule includes non-stop service to and from 14 destinations. For information on flights and schedules, visit http://www.flyvail.com.