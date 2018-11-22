Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Ceremony

After turkey day, head up to Beaver Creek for their Thanksgiving week tradition, the 38th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 23. This magical event brings families together to celebrate the magic of winter, skiing in the mountains and the holidays. Pre-Tree Lighting Ceremony activities include:

3-6 p.m. – Beaver Creek Family Apres Ski Party with Shannon Tanner at Powder 8 Kitchen & Tap. Santa will make an appearance as well.

5-6 p.m. – Holiday Figure Skating Performance at the Black Family Ice Rink with some of the best local and regional amateur and professional skaters.

Tree Lighting Ceremony entertainment:

Helmut Fricker and his Alpenhorn Chorus

The energetic sounds of the Broncos Brass

The vintage sounds of the 30s, 40s and 50s by the Beverly Belles, who are reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters

Country music rising star Christie Huff just finished opening for Toby Keith and Jason Aldean. She is also a part time Beaver Creek resident.

Poetry reading by this year's winner of the Beaver Creek Children's "My Wish for a Better World" Poetry contest.

Santa will lead the crowd in the countdown to light the tree

Beaver Creek's signature fireworks display.

Santa will stick around at the Fountain Stage for photo opportunities.

Keep in mind that paid parking is available up at Beaver Creek Village, but if you want to save some money, park at the lower lots, which are free after 1 p.m. each day and take the free shuttle up. If you plan to spend the day up at Beaver Creek and stay for the Tree Lighting Ceremony, bring along warm shoes or boots to change into after you take off your ski boots. Day lockers are available in Beaver Creek Village. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Warren Miller "Face of Winter" ski film

The 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment, "Face of Winter" will once again take viewers on a tour of some of the best slopes on the planet. From Switzerland to New Zealand, Chamonix to Chile, Alaska to Iceland, new and veteran athletes to pay tribute to the man who started it all, Warren Miller, who past away earlier this year.

For nearly 70 years, ski and snowboard enthusiasts have started their seasons getting stoked by the powder shots and deep drops on screen. The Warren Miller Film Tour sweeps the nation and often times two or three generations of families will come out to enjoy the show.

This year's movie showcases many of the athletes who were at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics as well as Warren Miller movie regulars, local Chris Anthony, who was recently inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame and Jonny Moseley, who was just in Vail touting Mount Gay Rum a few weeks ago.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center will host two showings at 6 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24. There will also be a showing during the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup weekend at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30. For tickets, please visit http://www.vilarpac.org. Take this opportunity to see a film from this iconic series that has lasted almost 7 decades. As Warren Miller put it, "if you don't do it this year, you'll be one year older when you do."

Black Friday deals and Shop Small Saturday

I like to refer to the Friday after Thanksgiving as "White Friday" instead of the traditional retail holiday, Black Friday, because rather than shopping the big box stores, I am surrounded by white snow on the slopes, but we do have some pretty remarkable stores around the valley who are offering up deals this time of year.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 24 and is a nationwide effort backed by American Express to support local shops that make our communities strong. Consider doing your holiday shopping at our many small businesses throughout the valley.

Here are just a few places offering deals:

Perch – 6th Anniversary Party Friday, Nov. 23 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 20 percent off all full priced merchandise, chair massages, raffle, 360 Cashmere Trunk show, gifts with purchase, free gifts.

Grey Salt – Save on full priced merchandise Friday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 25. 20 percent off two items, 30 percent off three or more items.

Alpine Ambiance – 10 percent off all apparel, even new items.

The Bookworm – take care of the readers on your holiday list. On Small Business Saturday, the Bookworm will release their Best Books of 2018 list and have various items on sale.

Avon Rec Center – Five-month recreation center pass offered for $200 to Avon residents; $250 for Vail Resorts employees, $300 for non-residents.

Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive – Vail Valley Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been busy collecting canned goods, non perishable food items, even turkeys lately to give to those in need, but this Friday, Nov. 23, you can help them fill their shelves with toys for their Holiday Cabin.

The Vail Valley Salvation Army is teaming up with Eagle County Paramedic Services to gather as many toys for the Fill the Ambulance Toy Drive. The ambulance will be parked outside of Walmart in Avon on Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Vail Valley Salvation Army is asking for new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls. The program is typically for kids 13 and under, but Tsu Wolin Brown of the Vail Valley Salvation Army said that if there is a sibling in the household who is older, the Salvation Army wants to include them, too. "We probably have the biggest shortage of gifts for teens and tweens. We suggest getting them movie tickets, gift cards or hooded sweatshirts have been popular," Wolin Brown said.

The toys will all go to the Holiday Cabin located in Traer Creek in Avon, which is set up like a toy store. They will distribute toys for families that require assistance with Christmas gifts for their children on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Here, kids will get to pick out two toys each.

If you cannot drop off your new, unwrapped toys at the Fill the Ambulance event but would still like to donate, make sure to deliver them to the Vail Valley Salvation Army at 322 E. Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon before December 8. For more information, please call 970.748.0704.

The Glide Project – An evening of snow science education

The Glide Project and the Minturn Saloon present and evening of snow science to support local youth avalanche education on Monday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The Glide Project is an extension of pro skier Chris Anthony's youth nonprofit foundation, the Youth Initiative Project, in conjunction with Paragon Guides.

A $25 donation will get you all-you-can-eat tacos, beer and the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize, which is a pair of Volkl VTA touring skis. There will also be a screening of "Know Before You Go" followed by an opportunity to ask questions with avalanche educators. Come and register your student for an AIARE Level I avalanche education class. All of the proceeds from this event will support The Glide Project directly.

The Glide Project's mission is to provide age-appropriate snow science and avalanche education for youth balanced with personal responsibility, teamwork and respect for the mountain environment. For more information call 970.390.9145 or visit http://www.chrisanthony.com.