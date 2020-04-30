Holy Cross Energy allocates $500,000 for bill payment aid

Holy Cross Energy has announced it will make $500,000 available to help members having trouble paying their electric bills.

Due to the stay at home orders issued by state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Holy Cross Energy members have had their work hours cut, lost their jobs, closed their businesses, or are not working in order to take care of loved ones.

Some Holy Cross members are therefore unable to pay their utility bills in full and are in risk of financial jeopardy even after the stay at home orders are lifted.

To help members through this difficult time, the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors has allocated $500,000 in Unclaimed Capital Credit funds toward member bill payment assistance. Starting May 1, all members in need will be eligible for up to $250 in bill credits between now and the end of the year if they are experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19 or its consequences.

To help as many members as possible, people are asked to first apply for Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) funds and that you call the Salvation Army in the Eagle Valley, 970-748-0704, or Catholic Charities in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys, 970 384-2060 for assistance and then reach out to Holy Cross if you are still in need.

Here’s how it works

If you have an Holy Cross bill dated March 12 or later that you cannot pay in full, please call 970-947-5491 for more information.

If you have an all-electric home or office, you can receive up to $100 toward the bill for two months and up to $50 for a third month.

If you do not have an all-electric space, you can receive up to $50 toward your bill each month for five months.

You will need to contact Holy Cross each month to ask for a credit to be applied to your bill, up to the $250 limit for all members.

Bill credits will be available to our members through Dec. 31, 2020, or until the funds are depleted.

Members cannot use these bill credits to credit their accounts now to pay current or future bills.

For more information, go to http://www.HolyCross.com.