Holy Cross Energy closes offices to the public until March 27

Holy Cross Energy CEO Bryan Hannegan Friday issued a statement regarding the utility’s offices and operations during the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The biggest news is that the utility’s offices are closed to the public as of 3:30 p.m. on March 13. The closure remains in place until March 27.

In addition, most Holy Cross employees will begin working from home on Monday, March 16.

“Our hope is that you will not experience any change in the service we provide you, but it is our responsibility to ensure our employees are able to provide you with electricity and other critical services when you need them,” the statement read. “Practicing social distancing is the only proven method to do this and we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”



Customers can still call 970-945-5491 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We will all still be working; we will just be working remotely,” the statement reads.



The statement encourages customers to sign up to pay bills electronically through the SmartHub app or through the HCE website. Drop boxes are available for in-person payments at any Holy Cross office.

For more information, go to http://www.HolyCross.com/Covid-19.

