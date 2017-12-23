Holy Cross Energy distributes $4 million in member equity to 34,000 members

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — On Monday, Dec. 11, Holy Cross Energy distributed $4 million in member equity funds to nearly 34,000 members who purchased electricity from Holy Cross in 2001, 2002 or 2003.

As a nonprofit electricity provider, Holy Cross allocates any annual revenue that exceeds expenses back to its members in the form of member equity. With this refund, Holy Cross has returned nearly $148.9 million in member equity distributions to its members since 1963.

Membership with Holy Cross entitles all members to share in its success. Distribution of member equity is a unique and important part of the cooperative philosophy. Holy Cross's mission includes providing electric service at a reasonable cost and returning any profits back to its members. Refunds less than $10 will be posted as credits on upcoming member electric statements.

Holy Cross is a rural electric distribution cooperative organized in 1939, providing electric energy to more than 56,000 locations in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and portions of Gunnison and Mesa counties. Learn more at http://www.holycross.com.