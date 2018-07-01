Holy Cross Energy offers $500,000 in commercial grants for energy efficiency projects

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Holy Cross Energy recently announced its 2018 Think Efficiency grant program, offering $500,000 in matching grant funds for commercial customers to carry out electric energy efficiency projects by Aug. 31, 2019.

The matching grants can cover up to 50 percent of project costs for businesses and up to 75 percent of project costs for charitable organizations that own their building or have a lease extending for at least two years. A project can be a bundle of electricity-saving measures at one or more facilities owned by the same entity or can be a single upgrade project. Projects must be efficiency retrofits in existing buildings; new construction is not eligible.

Think Efficiency grants are offered in lieu of standard commercial efficiency rebates offered by Holy Cross. Projects are still eligible for additional funding from organizations such as Energy Smart Colorado.

Funding will be divided between small- to medium-size electricity users and large users. Small- to medium-size users are defined as those businesses that spend $80,000 or less on Holy Cross-provided electricity each year; $200,000 in grants is available to these businesses, with a maximum of $40,000 awarded to any one business. Large users are those businesses that spend more than $80,000 a year on electricity; $300,000 in funding is available to these businesses, with a maximum of $100,000 per grant.

Commercial customers must apply for grant funding by Tuesday, July 31, and projects awarded grant funds must be completed by Aug. 31, 2019.