Holy Cross Energy offers grants to upgrade electric vehicle charging stations

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Holy Cross Energy has announced that $90,000 is available to local stakeholders to be used for electric infrastructure upgrade costs associated with providing Direct Current Fast Charging electric vehicle charging stations to the public.

The state of Colorado is rapidly emerging as a leader in the electric vehicle market. According to the ZEV Sales Dashboard, as of August 2017 there were 11,238 electric vehicles in Colorado, but there are still barriers to the adoption of electric vehicles. Lack of public charging has been cited a major barrier to greater adoption.

As part of the national Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Settlement, the state of Colorado will receive $68.7 million, and those funds will be used to incentivize the purchase of low-emission vehicles and for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the communities served by Holy Cross Energy were not included in the plan for Colorado. Holy Cross Energy believes in the use of electric vehicles and the significant air quality benefits they can provide to our communities.

Therefore, Holy Cross Energy is offering $90,000 to be used to upgrade the electric infrastructure needed to provide Direct Current Fast Charging public charging to local municipalities and stakeholders within its territory in Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield and Gunnison counties. The utility plans to partner with at least six stakeholders to help them install fast chargers at ideal locations to create a local fast charging network for those both living in and visiting Western Colorado. For more information, go to http://www.holycross.com.