Holy Cross Energy offers home electric vehicle charger rebate for car buyers

EAGLE COUNTY — Holy Cross Energy is offering a rebate of $650 for installation of a Level II electric vehicle charger, according to Jenna Weatherred, vice president for member and community relations at the electric utility.

The "Charge At Home, Charge At Work" rebate is for residential or commercial customers who buy or lease an electric vehicle through the 2018 Electric Vehicle Sales Event. Customers must apply for the rebate by Thursday, Nov. 1.

A Level II charger provides a faster charge and gives customers the option of setting a timer for charging to take advantage of off-peak rates. Holy Cross has vetted two local electrical contractors for installation of the chargers and negotiated a fixed price for installation.

For more information and to apply, contact Holy Cross Energy at 970-945-5491 or ev@holycross.com. To read more about the 2018 Electric Vehicle Sales Event, visit this article at http://www.vaildaily.com.