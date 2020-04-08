Eagle voters resoundingly pass home rule and keeping their tobacco tax money

Town Council Adam Palmer: 717 Ellen Bodenheimer: 563 Mikel “Pappy” Kerst: 499 Charlie Gundlach: 485 Yvonne Schwartz: 470 Maren Cerimele: 317 Kyle Hoiland: 389 David Gaboury: 338 Top three vote-getters win seats. Home Rule, Ballot Question 2A Yes: 993 No: 372 Tobacco Tax, Ballot Question 2B Yes: 929 No: 372

Eagle voters said loud and clear that they want to control their town government through home rule, not state lawmakers, and they’re keeping their town’s share of the county’s tobacco tax.

The turnout was substantial for a municipal election with 1,365 returned ballots.

Eagle voted 929-372 to keep a projected $600,000 in annual tobacco tax revenue in Eagle, instead of letting the county government have it. Countywide voters passed a $4 tobacco tax on packs of cigarettes and 40% on all other tobacco taxes.

When the final tally of mail-in ballots was counted just after midnight Tuesday, Eagle voters approved home rule 993-372. The town’s new home rule charter maintains the town board composition, six members elected at large and a mayor, and it changes the name to town council.

Voters elected three town council members: incumbent Mike “Pappy” Kerst, and newcomers Adam Palmer and Ellen Bodenheimer.

Scott Turnipseed ran unopposed for mayor. The town council will fill his seat for the fourth new town council member.

“I agree with everyone I’ve spoken with in our community who have said that this is a solid field of strong candidates and there’s really no ‘wrong’ answer,” Palmer said. “This election will bring some new blood to the board and I’m confident we’ll be in good hands.”

Kerst, the only incumbent in the town board field, called it the COVID Campaign. He returned from a trip in time to campaign and knock on doors around Eagle, but quarantine and social distancing nixed those plans. Instead he strolled around town and talked to people from a respectable distance.

COVID and local businesses were on people’s minds, Kerst said.

“The question I was most often asked was, ‘How can we help these businesses?’” Kerst said.

Bodenheimer said she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It is with deep gratitude that I thank my friends and neighbors for supporting me with a vote to successfully pursue the role of trustee in Eagle. I am humbled to be given this opportunity. I will fill the responsibility with integrity, resilience and perseverance, always keeping the best interest of our town in my head and heart. Thank you Eagle,” Bodenheimer said.

“Win or lose, it’s been a great experience,” Kyle Hoiland said. “For those that were not elected, good job on making the effort to lead this town. There are still plenty of opportunities to be a part of the town and make a difference. I hope we all continue to make that effort. For those who were elected, congratulations. Now the work begins.”