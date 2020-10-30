Home Store – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Home Store

1. Hygge Life

2. Vintage Magnolia

3. Kitchen Collage

Known for a cozy Scandinavian aesthetic that is inspired by hygge, the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in life’s everyday moments, this home shop in EagleVail has an assortment of decor, gifts and accessories sourced from nearby and afar.

Last year, Alexandra Gove, who co-owns the business with her husband, Koen van Renswoude, released a hygge-inspired book titled “Dwell, Gather, Be: Thoughtful Interiors for a Hygge Home and a Happy Life.” The couple also opened a cozy cafe in their home store in 2019.

“Hygge Life is a shop and coffee bar under one roof. It’s not only a home decor shop but also an experience, destination and place for the community to come together,” Gove said. “We serve some of the best coffee and tea in the valley. The ever-evolving shop is filled with unique, modern and cozy products from Scandinavia and around the world. Come hygge with us!”

-Kim Fuller